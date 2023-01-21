Breaking: Cowboys Make Official Decision On Brett Maher For 49ers Game

Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

It's official.

The Dallas Cowboys are sticking with kicker Brett Maher for Sunday's NFC divisional matchup against the San Francisco 49ers.

Despite Maher missing four consecutive extra points during the Cowboys' win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday, he will be the team's only active kicker this weekend. The Cowboys signed Tristan Vizcaino earlier in the week, but according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, Vizcaino has not been elevated to the team's active roster.

"The #Cowboys did not activate kicker Tristan Vizcaino from the practice squad, meaning they are rolling with Brett Maher vs. the #49ers," Rapoport tweeted.

Maher had a solid regular season, connecting on 29 of 32 field goal attempts and 50 of 53 extra points. However, he missed his final PAT of the regular season and then his first four attempts on Monday, leading to quite a bit of speculation that the Cowboys would turn to another kicker for this week's do-or-die game.

Head coach Mike McCarthy and others around the team, however, have remained steadfast in their support for Maher.

Maher reportedly showed signs of progress this week, making all six field goals he attempted during the portion of the team's Thursday practice that was visible to the media.

Still, the pressure he will face whenever he takes the field against the 49ers will represent a different animal. With a win, the Cowboys would advance to the NFC Championship for the first time since 1995.

The game is scheduled to kick off at 6:30 p.m.