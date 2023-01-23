Breaking: Cowboys Star Tony Pollard Carted To Locker Room

The Dallas Cowboys will likely be without their No. 1 running back for the rest of Sunday's playoff game.

Cowboys starting running back Tony Pollard was just carted to the locker room. He was injured after his leg was landed on by a 49ers defender late in the first half.

It's a crushing blow to the Dallas offense which relies so heavily on the running game. It especially hurts since Pollard had a breakout year.

It's highly unlikely Pollard can play in the second half.

"Tony Pollard is being carted to the locker room," said Jon Machota.

A huge blow to the Dallas offense.

It will be the Ezekiel Elliott show for the second half of Sunday's playoff game.