Breaking: Dan Quinn Makes Official Decision On His Cowboys Future

Earlier this Thursday afternoon, it appeared as though the Dallas Cowboys were cleaning house.

The Cowboys chose against retaining several assistant coaches today, however, one of the most sought-after Dallas assistants appears to be staying put.

According to NFL insider Tom Pelissero, Cowboys' defensive coordinator Dan Quinn will remain in Dallas for another season.

Quinn, 52, was one of the hottest names in this year's coaching carousel.

He was reportedly a top candidate for the Arizona Cardinals' vacant head coaching position and had interviewed with at least the Broncos and Colts this offseason, as well.

Since Quinn's takeover as the Cowboys' defensive coordinator in 2021, the Dallas defense has comfortably ranked atop the NFL in total takeaways. The Cowboys' 67 recovered fumbles plus interceptions leads the league over the past two seasons.

Additionally, Quinn's unit allowed the fifth-fewest points in the league in 2022. Dallas' 20.1 points allowed per game this season was the lowest the Cowboys had given up on a per-game basis since 2019.

A huge move by the Cowboys to retain one of the NFL's elite defensive play callers.