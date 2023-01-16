Breaking: Dolphins General Manager Announces Decision On Tua Tagovailoa

Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa had the most difficult season of his career in 2022. Enduring at least two serious concussions that impacted his level of play, the 24-year-old was left unable to suit up for the Dolphins' wild-card matchup.

Tua's arduous journey and repeated injuries had some fans wondering whether Miami would look elsewhere at quarterback. But in a quote relayed by reporter Ari Meirov, Dolphins GM Chris Grier gave Tagovailoa a firm endorsement.

"Tua Tagovailoa is our starting quarterback. I don't know if I can say that anymore clearly."

Grier had clearly heard the concerns of Dolphins fans loud and clear and sought to put them to bed. Just two years removed from being a fifth overall draft pick, Grier and the Dolphins believe the 2022 season will be an anomaly for the young quarterback.

Of course, there are serious factors to consider with Tagovailoa's prospects in the league. Having suffered such serious concussions at a young age, Tua's health is also paramount to Miami's GM.

"Grier said doctors have assured Dolphins that Tua is NOT more prone to concussions than any other human being moving forward," reported Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald.

In a wide-ranging discussion with the press, Grier would go on to say that all options were open regarding Tagovailoa's contract. This implies Miami may pick up Tua's upcoming option or even extend the quarterback long-term.

For those to become realistic, however, Tagovailoa will have to be able to stay on the field in 2023. After a grueling season physically and emotionally, Tua will have the opportunity to get back on track next season.