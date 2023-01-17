Breaking: Ex-NFL Player Arrested On Kidnapping Charges

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

A former Ole Miss and NFL player has been arrested on serious charges.

Jerrell Powe, a former defensive lineman, was arrested this past Thursday on kidnapping charges.

According to The Associated Press, Powe was still being held at the Madison County Detention Center as of Monday.

Details of Powe's alleged crime, which he's accused of committing with the help of an accomplice, are hard to believe.

According to WLBT and the Ridgeland Police, Powe and 35-year-old Gavin Bates, are accused of forcing a victim to withdraw money from a bank against his will.

Powe and Bates are said to have made contact with the victim in Laurel before the ordeal ended in Ridgeland, where officers performed the arrest at a Chase Bank.

The 35-year-old Powe last played football in 2015 when he was waived by Washington. Prior to that, he'd played for a season with the Houston Texans and spent three years with the Kansas City Chiefs.

Powe most recently made a public appearance this past November when Ole Miss welcomed him back for Egg Bowl festivities.