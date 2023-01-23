Breaking: FOX's Tom Rinaldi Announces Official Update On Tony Pollard

© Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sports

Tony Pollard's day in San Francisco has come to an abrupt end.

The Dallas Cowboys running back suffered a lower leg injury late in the first half of Sunday's NFC Playoff game.

Pollard left the game and was eventually carted back to the locker room.

FOX's Tom Rinaldi said just before the start of the second half that Pollard will not be returning to today's game. He's officially dealing with a high-ankle sprain.

Tony Pollard was absolutely terrific for the Cowboys this season. His injury and absence in the second half is huge.

Ezekiel Elliott, who's been largely ineffective today, will now be tasked with leading the rushing attack.

The Niners lead the Cowboys 9-6 early in the second half.