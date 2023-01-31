Breaking: Houston Texans Reach Agreement With New Head Coach

After weeks of interviews, the Houston Texans got their guy.

San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans agreed to terms to become the Texans' next head coach. Ryans signed a six-year deal, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Under Ryans' scheme, the 49ers finished the 2022 regular season as the NFL's top-ranked defense, finishing No. 1 in yards allowed, points allowed and fewest big plays allowed. San Francisco also finished No. 2 in rush yards allowed and turnovers forced.

The 38-year-old got his coaching start in San Francisco as a defensive quality control coach in 2017. Ryans worked his way to inside linebackers coach from 2018-2020 before taking over as the defensive coordinator in 2021 after Robert Saleh accepted the New York Jets' head coaching job.

Ryans returns to Houston after previously playing six seasons with the franchise. The Texans drafted the former linebacker with the 33rd overall pick in the 2006 NFL Draft.

He'll look to restore the 3-13-1 Texans, starting with the major question mark at quarterback, a hole the Texans could fill with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.