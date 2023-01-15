Breaking: Jaguars Sign Notable Quarterback Following Playoff Win

Jaguars helmet © David Reginek-USA TODAY Sports

The Jacksonville Jaguars are adding some quarterback depth just one day after their historic comeback in the AFC's wild card round.

Veteran Canadian League football quarterback Nathan Rourke, who set CFL records last season, has announced he will sign with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Rourke visited 12 NFL teams last year in an attempt to find a home in the League. Jacksonville's the pick.

Rourke will compete for the backup spot behind Trevor Lawrence.

"B.C. Lions QB Nathan Rourke, who set CFL records last season before visiting with 12 NFL teams in recent weeks, has chosen to sign with the Jacksonville Jaguars, per source. Rourke will be expected to compete to back up Jaguars’ QB Trevor Lawrence," said ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Nathan Rourke made the announcement himself with a statement on Twitter.

"Ultimately my decision came down to my commitment to the pursuit of the dream I first had as a youngster watching Brett Favre win Super Bowls on NFL Films," Rourke said. "I am excited to announce that the realization of that dream starts today. After much prayer and deliberation, I will be signing with the Jacksonville Jaguars. I am looking forward to getting to work with my new teammates and coaches."

A big signing by the Jaguars.

Rourke will compete for the Jaguars' backup quarterback position next season.