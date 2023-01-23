Breaking: Jerry Jones Announces Decision On Mike McCarthy Following Loss

Mike McCarthy © Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Jerry Jones appears to have already made a decision on Mike McCarthy's future with the Dallas Cowboys.

Jones announced just moments ago that McCarthy's job is safe, despite the Cowboys' ugly 19-12 loss to the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday night.

McCarthy was never on the hot seat, loss or not. But some expected Jones to at least give the situation a look this offseason.

"Jerry Jones says Mike McCarthy remains safe as Cowboys head coach. Agrees even with decision for Brett Maher, 'exonerated' with Fgs," said Jori Epstein.

Mike McCarthy has led the Cowboys to two straight playoff trips. However, both years have ended before the conference title game.

The good news is Dallas is on the right track. The Cowboys won a road playoff game for starters. And they absolutely belonged on the same field as the 49ers on Sunday night.

McCarthy will be continuing his work for the Cowboys next season.