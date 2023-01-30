Breaking: Kellen Moore Lands New Job On Monday

It didn't take former Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore very long to find a new NFL job.

Moore is set to become the new offensive coordinator of the Los Angeles Chargers.

The Chargers fired Joe Brady after losing to the Jaguars in the first round of the AFC Playoffs.

Moore will be his successor and now gets the chance to work with one of the top young quarterbacks in the game: Justin Herbert.

"Former #Cowboys OC Kellen Moore is expected to become the #Chargers OC, sources tell me and @TomPelissero. The talented play-caller goes from Dak Prescott to Justin Herbert, a quick move after his departure from Dallas," said Ian Rapoport.

The Chargers have a win-now mentality, and the Kellen Moore hire falls in line.

Herbert and Moore will begin working immediately to develop a relationship before the 2023 season begins later this year.