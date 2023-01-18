Breaking: Mike McCarthy Announces Official Decision On Kicker Brett Maher

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

After Dallas Cowboys place kicker Brett Maher missed four extra point attempts in the team's wild-card matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday, Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy knows how to proceed.

He'll change nothing.

McCarthy said the team will stick with Maher at place kicker ahead of the NFC Divisional Round, saying, “We’re going to forge ahead."

During the regular season, Maher made 50-of-53 extra point attempts and 29-of-32 field goals. In the postseason so far, Maher is one-for-five in extra point attempts.

"I'm Money Maher's biggest fan..." quarterback Dak Prescott said after Cowboys-Buccaneers game. "Personally, [I have] no doubt that he'll come back next week and be perfect and help us win."

In the Cowboys game against the Minnesota Vikings this season, Maher made three 50+ yard field goals with a long of 60 yards. He contributed a season-high 16 points against the Vikings on Nov. 11 and against the Philadelphia Eagles on Dec. 24, where he hit all four field goals and all four extra point attempts.

The Cowboys travel to play the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Divisional Round on Sunday.