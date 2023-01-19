Breaking: Minnesota Vikings Announce Significant Coaching Staff Change

Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

For the fourth time on Thursday, an NFL playoff team is making a major change to its coaching staff.

The Minnesota Vikings released a statement that defensive coordinator Ed Donatell will not return to the team in 2023.

Donatell becomes the fourth coordinator around the league to be fired today alone, joining Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich, Baltimore Ravens offensive coordinator Greg Roman and Miami Dolphins defensive coordinator Josh Boyer.

"Today I informed Ed Donatell we will be going in a different direction at defensive coordinator in 2023," Minnesota coach Kevin O'Connell said in the team's statement. "While this was a difficult decision because of the tremendous respect I have for Ed as a person and a coach, I believe it is the right move for the future of our football team. I want to thank Ed for his commitment to the Vikings this past season, for the positive impact he had on our players and coaches and for his role in helping me as a first-year head coach lay this foundation. We all wish Ed and his wife, Shari, only the best in the future. We will immediately begin our search to fill this critical role as we continue to build a championship standard for the Minnesota Vikings."

Donatell has spent the past 28 years in various coaching roles around the NFL. This season represented his first with the Vikings. Prior to 2022, he spent three years as the defensive coordinator of the Denver Broncos under Vic Fangio.

Under Donatell, the Viking defense tied for third-to-last in the NFL in scoring defense and ranked second-to-last in total defense. The unit allowed an average of 25.1 points per game and surrendered 24 or more in five of their final six games of the season, including Sunday's 31-24 loss to the New York Giants.

Despite the team's 13-4 season, fans have speculated that might not be the only significant change in the Vikings' organization this offseason.

General manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah gave a lukewarm, at best, endorsement of quarterback Kirk Cousins on Wednesday. He said "it's our expectation" that Cousins will be back behind center in 2023 — but clearly left the door cracked for change.