Breaking: Nathaniel Hackett Lands Another NFL Job

The New York Jets hired former Denver Broncos coach Nathaniel Hackett as their offensive coordinator, the team announced on Thursday.

Hackett started the 2022 season as the head coach of the Broncos, his first head coaching role, before he was fired on Dec. 26 after a 4-11 start.

Hackett previously had success as an offensive coordinator with the Green Bay Packers (2019-21), Jacksonville Jaguars (2016-18) and Buffalo Bills (2013-14).

Hackett's ties to Green Bay could further encourage a Jets trade for Aaron Rodgers. While Hackett was with the Packers, Rodgers won back-to-back MVP awards while the team went 13-3 each season.

The Jets and former offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur mutually agreed to part ways on Jan. 11.

The Jets won seven games in 2022, their most since the 2019 season, but the team struggled down the stretch, finishing the season 0-6.

In what many deem a must-win season for Jets head coach Robert Saleh and general manager Joe Douglas, hiring Hackett is a step in the right direction to end the Jets 12-year playoff drought, the league longest.

Now, Gang Green just needs a quarterback.