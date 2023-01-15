Breaking: New NFL Team Enters Sean Payton Sweepstakes

Carolina Panthers stadium © Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

A new team has reportedly entered the Sean Payton sweepstakes: the Carolina Panthers.

Per ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Panthers received permission today to interview the longtime football coach.

It's an interesting wrinkle in the Sean Payton saga, especially considering one of the Panthers' rivals are the Saints.

"Sources: The Carolina Panthers are the latest entrant into the Sean Payton Sweepstakes, receiving permission today to interview the former head coach of their NFC South rival. Carolina, Arizona, Denver and Houston are now all interested in hiring Payton," said Schefter.

Sean Payton will likely interview for the job, but it's unclear if he actually has interest in taking it.

Payton is reportedly keeping an eye on Brandon Staley and the Chargers' potential opening. The former Saints head coach will likely wait until the AFC West franchise decides on Staley's future before he takes a job.