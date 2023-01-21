Breaking: NFL Decides Punishment For Tom Brady's 'Dirty Play' Against Cowboys

© Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

Tom Brady's mid-game venture into a new sport has left a sizable hole in his pockets this Saturday.

According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, Brady was fined $16,444 for 'unnecessary roughness' stemming from a slide tackle-like takedown of Cowboys' safety Malik Hooker.

In case you missed it, here's the incident in question:

Per Rapoport, Brady wasn't the only Tampa Bay player docked on this play - Bucs' center Ryan Jensen was fined $8,333.33 for unnecessary roughness, as well.

Saturday's fine isn't the first time Brady has been charged for what many called a "dirty play."

Back in 2012, the then-Patriots signal caller appeared to kick Ravens' safety Ed Reed in the groin area during that season's AFC title game.

Brady was fined $10,000 for that slide.

Monday's incident could be one of the last moments fans see of Brady in a Buccaneers uniform.

Set to be a free agent this offseason, Brady has reportedly made Buccaneers teammates feel as though he won't return to Tampa Bay next year.