Breaking: NFL Offensive Coordinator Fired Following Playoff Loss

Chargers coaches Brandon Staley and Joe Lombardi © Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Chargers are making coaching changes, but not the one most fans were expecting.

It appears head coach Brandon Staley is getting another year. Offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi, however, is not.

The Chargers fired Lombardi on Tuesday. They also relieved passing game coordinator and quarterbacks coach Shane Day of his responsibilities.

The AFC West franchise clearly sees the need to surround Justin Herbert with better offensive coaches. Duh.

"We have parted ways with OC Joe Lombardi and Passing Game Coordinator/QBs Shane Day," the team announced.

Joe Lombardi's offensive attack was an ultimate failure with a quarterback like Justin Herbert. There were just way too many check downs and hitches and not enough downfield shots.

There will be a plethora of qualified offensive coordinator candidates who want to work with the superstar quarterback. The Chargers have to get this hired right.

Who do you want to see the Chargers hire at offensive coordinator?