Breaking: Packers Make Significant Aaron Rodgers Trade Decision

Following the Green Bay Packers' elimination from postseason contention, Aaron Rodgers made it clear he intended to play in 2023.

What was less clear was which team he'd play for. Yesterday, fans learned from Ian Rapoport that a trade involving Rodgers was looking plausible.

ESPN's Adam Schefter has substantiated that claim today, and added details leading fans to think a trade may be a matter of when, not if.

"Update: The Packers will not be trading Aaron Rodgers within the NFC Conference," Dov Kleiman tweeted. "They 'will explore' the idea of trading the QB exclusively to the AFC, per Adam Schefter."

As Packers fans are all too aware of, this doesn't signal the end of Rodgers' time in Green Bay. Just last offseason, rumors of Rodgers being discontent with the Packers fizzled out, and the future Hall of Famer wound up rejoining the team for another season.

However, Green Bay reportedly not wanting to trade Rodgers within their own conference is an intriguing detail to leak.

Today is Tuesday, meaning Rodgers is scheduled to appear on The Pat McAfee Show. Fans will eagerly tune in for Rodgers' appearance, as revealing tidbits and details have a way of emerging during these segments.