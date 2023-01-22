Breaking: Patrick Mahomes' MRI Results Officially Revealed On Sunday

© Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

After being questionable to return with an ankle injury, Patrick Mahomes led the Kansas City Chiefs to a 27-20 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars in the NFL Divisional Round on Saturday.

After the game, Mahomes insisted he will be ready to play in the AFC Championship Game. He maintained that stance on Sunday, after his MRI showed he suffered a high ankle sprain.

In the first quarter of Saturday's game, Mahomes was brought down by a defender who fell on his right leg and ankle, which twisted as Mahomes fell to the ground. The 27-year-old quarterback limped to the sideline and remained in the game for the time being before getting his ankle taped.

Early in the second quarter, Mahomes headed to the locker room to get his ankle checked out. He was questionable to return to the game, though that didn't last long. He led the team out of the tunnel for the second half and managed to finish with 195 yards and two touchdowns.

After the game, Mahomes said he never wanted to leave the field.

"I did not want to go and they kind of gave me the ultimatum of I wasn't going back in unless I went in there, so they're trying to take care of me," he said. "We got a lot of great people over here, but it's gonna take a lot to keep me out of a football game."

The Chiefs play the winner of the Buffalo Bills-Cincinnati Bengals game on Jan. 29.