Breaking: Patrick Mahomes Returns To Chiefs-Jaguars Game

Kansas City Chiefs fans can breathe a sigh of relief.

After leaving the game for much of the second quarter due to an ankle injury, Patrick Mahomes has returned to the field for the first drive of the second half during the Chiefs' matchup with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Mahomes reportedly suffered a high-ankle sprain when he was awkwardly brought to the ground late in the first quarter. He left the game for one drive, during which backup Chad Henne led the team on a 98-yard touchdown drive.

Mahomes has completed 13 of 18 passes for 90 yards and one touchdown so far. Henne, meanwhile, went 5-7 for 23 yards and a score during his lone drive of the game.

Mahomes is widely considered the favorite to win the NFL MVP award. He led the NFL with 5,250 passing yards and 41 touchdown passes this season.

The Chiefs lead the Jaguars 17-10 early in the third quarter.