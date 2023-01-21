Breaking: Patrick Mahomes Sent To Locker Room With Injury

Kansas City Chiefs fans are experiencing a nightmare.

Late in the first quarter of the team's AFC Divisional round matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars, star quarterback Patrick Mahomes appeared to injure his ankle after being taken awkwardly to the ground.

NBC's broadcast has now shown Mahomes being taken into the locker room. Backup Chad Henne has entered the game.

Mahomes is considered the runaway favorite to win the NFL MVP award for the 2022 season. He led the NFL with 5,250 passing yards and 41 touchdowns on the season.

Henne, on the other hand, has started just one game across the past six seasons. The one-time Jaguar, who was selected in the second round of the 2008 draft, does have some postseason experience. In 2021, he relieved an injured Mahomes in a Chiefs win over the Cleveland Browns. He completed six of eight passes for 66 yards.

Cheifs fans will hope Mahomes' injury isn't too severe and he can return to the game.

We will continue to update the situation.