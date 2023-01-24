Breaking: Patriots Announce Offensive Coordinator Hire On Tuesday

The New England Patriots have officially named an offensive coordinator for next season.

Bill O'Brien, an Alabama assistant coach and former Patriots coordinator, is set to make his return to Foxborough in 2023.

He'll look to turn around a disappointing New England offense next year while once again working to improve former Crimson Tide quarterback Mac Jones.

O'Brien, 53, spent his first stint in New England from 2007-2011.

Initially hired as a Patriots' offensive assistant, O'Brien moved to wide receivers coach in 2008 before transitioning again to quarterbacks coach in 2009.

Then, in 2011, O'Brien was promoted to New England's offensive coordinator role. Following a successful season as the team's offensive mind, O'Brien interviewed for and accepted a head coaching position at Penn State.

O'Brien spent just two seasons with the Nittany Lions, however, before bouncing back to the NFL. In 2014, he was hired to be the Houston Texans next head coach.

After spending nearly seven years with the Texans, O'Brien was fired by the Houston franchise in October of 2020. He then went on to join Nick Saban's staff at Alabama, where he remained until returning to New England today.

The Patriots will have a ton of questions to answer heading into next season.

Who's the franchise quarterback? Who's the team's next head coach after Belichick?

One question they won't have to face again in 2023, though, is who will be New England's offensive coordinator.