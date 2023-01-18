Breaking: Sean McVay Makes Big Changes To Rams' Coaching Staff

© Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Sean McVay made substantial staff changes on a team that flipped from Super Bowl champions to playoff wannabees.

McVay fired offensive line coach Kevin Carberry, special teams coordinator Joe DeCamillis, defensive backs coach Jonathan Cooley, assistant defensive line coach Skyler Jones and defensive assistant Lance Schulters, Field Yates reported on Wednesday.

McVay blocked Cooley from an interview with the Minnesota Vikings staff last season and then paired him with first-time NFL defensive backs coach Chris Shula as a part of retaining him in 2021, so his dismissal was a surprise to some people in the building and locker room, Jourdan Rodrigue reported.

It's no secret the Rams offensive line suffered, rotating through 13 different starters in the trenches. Their outside linebacker depth slowly decayed over the season and they didn’t have the cornerback talent to prevent teams from avoiding Jalen Ramsey.

Maybe the Rams didn't have a roster healthy enough to make another deep playoff run, or maybe their talent was mismanaged.

Based on McVay's recent decisions, it seems it was the latter.