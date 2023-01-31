Breaking: Sean Payton Accepts NFL Head Coaching Position

Sean Payton is back. The former New Orleans Saints head coach has accepted a new position in the NFL.

Payton is set to become the next head coach in Denver. The Broncos fired Nathaniel Hackett during the 2022 season. Payton will be his successor.

The coveted football coach inherits Russell Wilson and a talented Denver defense.

"Breaking: Saints and Broncos are finalizing compensation in return for Super Bowl-winning HC Sean Payton, sources tell ESPN. This clears the way for Payton to sign with the Broncos to become Denver’s next head coach. And so Payton is expected to head to Denver as its next HC," said ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The Broncos and Saints will finalize a trade package centered on Sean Payton in the coming hours.

A huge hire for the AFC West franchise.