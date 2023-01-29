Breaking: Stetson Bennett Arrested Early Sunday Morning

Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Stetson Bennett (13) celebrates after winning the 2022 Peach Bowl against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. (Dale Zanine / USA TODAY Sports)

Two-time national champion Stetson Bennett was arrested for public intoxication in Dallas on Sunday morning, Rebecca Lopez of WFAA-TV reports.

Bennett was around 6 a.m. after officers responded to calls about a man banging on doors and encountered Bennett. The police did not verify if it was Bennett who was the one doing the banging. Officers “determined he was intoxicated” and took him to a city detention center after being arrested. He was released from custody shortly before 11 a.m.

Bennett lead the Bulldogs to back-to-back national championship titles in 2022. Georgia defeated TCU 65-7 and Bennett, a former walk-on, was named MVP of both the semifinal game and the national title.

Bennett completed 310 of 454 passes for 4,127 yards, 27 touchdowns and seven interceptions this season, earning him a seat as a Heisman Trophy finalist.

Over the past two years, Bennett played in 29 games for Georgia, going 28-1. He is anticipated to enter the 2023 NFL draft.