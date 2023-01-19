Breaking: Tampa Bay Buccaneers Make Official Decision On Byron Leftwich

Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

On Tuesday, word began to emerge that the Tampa Bay Buccaneers had fired offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich. Head coach Todd Bowles then pushed back on that report, saying no decision had been made about Leftwich's future with the franchise.

Well, now it's official.

The Bucs have fired Leftwich after four seasons as the team's offensive coordinator, according to Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times.

"The Bucs have fired offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich," Stroud tweeted. "The team is making sweeping changes to their coaching staff following an 8-9 regular season and wildcard loss to Dallas. As many as five offensive assistants and two on defense are expected to be let go."

According to Stroud, Leftwich won't be the only casualty on the Bucs' staff. He reported that as many as five offensive assistants are expected to be let go, as well as two on defense.

Bowles, who took over as head coach when Bruce Arians stepped down prior to this season, is expected to retain his job for another season.

The Buccaneers made the playoffs by virtue of winning the NFC South division but finished the season 8-10, including Monday's 31-14 loss to the Dallas Cowboys. The team's offense floundered, ranking 25th in the NFL in scoring and last in the league in rushing at just 76.9 yards per contest.

The team's struggles on the ground led to Tom Brady leading the league in pass attempts at age 45. The 2022 season marked Brady's first losing season as a starter.

Leftwich, who played quarterback for 10 years in the NFL, should have little problem landing on his feet. During each of his first three seasons with the Bucs, the team ranked among the top four offenses in the NFL in terms of scoring.

With a decision made on Leftwich, all eyes will now turn to Brady. Following Monday's loss, he largely dodged questions about his future, saying he would make the decision one day at a time.

Brady could retire, for real this time, or he could play for another team if he opts to return for a 24th NFL season. He's set to become a free agent in March.