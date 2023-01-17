Breaking: Tennessee Titans Announce New General Manager Hiring

© George Walker IV-USA TODAY Sports

The Tennessee Titans and San Francisco 49ers won't be competing against each other in the postseason this year.

Based on a new report released this Tuesday, however, the two teams appear to have been in business together recently.

According to ESPN's Dianna Russini, the Titans are hiring San Francisco director of pro personnel Ran Carthon to be the team's newest general manager.

Today's hire comes just 24 hours after Monti Ossenfort, the Titans' former director of player personnel, left Tennessee to become Arizona's next general manager.

As for what we know about the Titans' new GM, Carthon got his start in the NFL in 2008 as a scout with the Falcons. After spending three years in Atlanta, Carthon was hired in 2021 to be the then-St. Louis Rams' director of player personnel.

Four years later, in 2017, Carthon left the Rams to become the 49ers' director of pro personnel. He remained in San Francisco until his hire this Tuesday.

After finishing their 2022 campaign at 7-10, Tennessee and new general manager Ran Carthon are poised to select the next high-profile Titans' rookie with the 11th pick in the upcoming NFL Draft.