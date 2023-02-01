Breaking: Tom Brady Announces His Decision On Retirement

Tom Brady is hanging up his cleats for good.

The all-time great announced on Wednesday morning that he's retiring "for good" this time.

Brady infamously announced his retirement last offseason before changing his mind only a few weeks later.

Brady was set to become a free agent this offseason, but clearly he doesn't want to go through another restart again.

"Good morning guys. I'll get to the point right away. I'm retiring for good," Brady announced in a Twitter video. "I know the process was a pretty big deal last time, so when I woke up this morning, I figured I'd just press record and let you guys know first. I won't be longwinded. You only get one super emotional retirement essay, and I used mine up last year, so really thank you guys so much to every single one of you for supporting me."

Brady will go down as the single greatest player to ever play this game. He finishes his NFL career with seven Super Bowl rings.

Now, all eyes turn to the next step of his career. He's expected to begin working for FOX as its No. 1 analyst, but not if Greg Olsen has anything to say about it.

Congratulations on an incredible career, Tom.