Breaking: Updated Kickoff Time For Giants vs. Vikings

U.S. Bank Stadium © Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

The Giants vs. Vikings NFC Playoff game has been delayed.

Dolphins vs. Bills out in Buffalo is running long, and the NFL never wants its playoff games to clash.

As a result, the Giants-Vikings game at U.S. Bank Stadium is being pushed back.

The stadium announced just moments ago that kickoff is now scheduled for 4:50 p.m. ET.

The Dolphins vs. Bills game should be concluded by then, but you never know.

Stay tuned for further updates.