Breaking: Vic Fangio Lands New NFL Job

The Miami Dolphins made a considerable splash Sunday, signing Vic Fangio as the team's new defensive coordinator. Tom Pelissero of The NFL Network had the scoop.

Fangio was a consultant this season for the Philadelphia Eagles, but this will be the first time Fangio has held the coordinator job title since his time with the Chicago Bears from 2015-2018.

Fangio's contract is a lucrative one. As Pelissero noted, the Dolphins' deal "makes him the NFL’s highest-paid coordinator." Fangio, the former Denver Broncos' head coach, will have three years guaranteed with a fourth-year team option.

It didn't take the Dolphins long to restructure their coaching staff after their postseason elimination. First-year coach Mike McDaniel entered the role with an already assembled staff, and many speculated that he'd want to build a group of his own.

Fangio's hire is a sign that the Dolphins' brass has immense confidence in the direction McDaniel is going. It's a move that will instantly bolster the Dolphins' defensive corps but also add a key veteran presence for McDaniel to learn from.

Cameron Wolfe of the NFL Network expressed why he felt this was a terrific acquisition for Miami.

"Safety have long been an essential position in a Vic Fangio’s defense that likes to run a lot of 2-high safety looks. Fangio could be great for Dolphins rising star safety Jevon Holland to learn from & help him take his game to an even higher level."