Breaking: Zach Ertz Signing With New Team Before 2024 Season

Zach Ertz Signing With New Team Before 2024 Season

Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders
NFL

Veteran tight end Zach Ertz is signing with the Washington Commanders before the 2024 NFL season, per multiple reports.

The one-year deal is reportedly worth up to $5 million, per NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero.

Ertz's last full season of NFL action took place under then-Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury in 2022. The 33-year-old tight end will now reunite with Kingsbury, who accepted the Commanders' offensive coordinator job earlier this offseason.

Ertz appeared in seven games for the Cardinals this past season before suffering a quadriceps injury. In that time on the field, he reeled in 27 catches for 187 yards and one touchdown. He was waived in late November following his request to be released.

Ertz signed with the Detroit Lions' practice squad during their run to the NFC Championship game, but never saw any in-game action.

The news of Ertz's signing comes just a few days after the Commanders announced the release of veteran tight end Logan Thomas. Ertz will now join a TE depth chart featuring young options like John Bates, Cole Turner and Armani Rogers.

