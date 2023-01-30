Brock Purdy Is Getting Praised For Classy Postgame Press Conference

The San Francisco 49ers proved the depth of their offensive arsenal this season when Brock Purdy, the third-string quarterback and last pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, led the Niners to an 5-0 record under his leadership during the regular season. Purdy became the first quarterback to secure a win against Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady in his first-career start.

At some point, the weapons ran out. That's what happened after Purdy and fourth-string quarterback Josh Johnson got injured in the NFC Championship on Sunday.

The Philadelphia Eagles trounced the depleted 49ers 31-7 to advance to Super Bowl LVII. The Niners lost Purdy to a right elbow injury on the sixth offensive snap. He was tagged questionable to return, but had no choice but to reenter in the third quarter when Johnson was ruled out with a concussion.

Purdy was hurting — physically and mentally — in the postgame press conference having to lose like "this."

“It just hurts. I’m so sad for the older guys," Purdy said postgame. "Fred, Trent, George, Arik Armstead… For this to happen in the first drive really. Man, this is the kind of game we have to play after the first drive. I’m just frustrated but more sad than those guys than anything. They deserve to go, to win, to win the whole thing.”



"Brock says all the right things," one fan said.

San Francisco last made the Super Bowl in 2020 but lost to the Kansas City Chiefs 31-20. After a devastating loss in the NFC Championship, that Super Bowl chase resets in 2023.

"Need Brock to be our starter next year," one fan said.

While there are questions at quarterback for next season, the 49ers are focused on helping Purdy heal. The team believes he sprained his ulnar collateral ligament, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter, and he will undergo an MRI Monday. The hope is that the UCL is not ruptured so that the recovery would only take six weeks.

"Heal up Brock and come back stronger!" a fan said.