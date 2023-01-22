Brock Purdy Reveals What Nick Saban Told Him When He Visited Alabama

Brian Powers/The Register via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Brock Purdy enjoyed a decorated college football career with the Iowa State Cyclones before launching his improbable postseason run with the San Francisco 49ers.

Of course, Purdy assessed all of his options before committing to Iowa State, and that included visiting Alabama. In a discussion with The Athletic, Purdy shared what Crimson Tide coach Nick Saban had to say of his skill-set.

Not the highest praise in the world. According to the 2022 draft's "Mr. Irrelevant," Saban told Purdy: "You're below average in height. Your arm strength is whatever. Your accuracy is average."

Saban was either trying to light a fire under Purdy, or explicitly telling him not to get his hopes up about ever starting a game for his program.

Whichever it was, this story had a positive outcome. An afterthought draft selection, Purdy has covered himself in glory this postseason. The 49ers' offense hasn't missed a step since Brock filled in for the injured Jimmy Garoppolo.

Purdy's performance has given the Niners a dilemma as to whether they'd start Jimmy G upon his return from a broken foot. If anything, this anecdote just goes to show the strength of Purdy's will in overcoming the odds.