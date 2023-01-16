Buccaneers Get Huge Roster News Ahead Of Monday Night Playoff Game

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers received huge roster news ahead of Monday Night Playoff Football.

The Bucs host the Dallas Cowboys on Monday night. Can they fend off Dak Prescott and Co.?

Tom Brady will have to be sharp. And luckily, he will get one of his most trusted offensive linemen back.

Veteran center Ryan Jensen will return for tonight's game. He's missed a ton of time with an injury this season.

"The Buccaneers are activating Ryan Jensen off IR and he is expected to play (center) in tonight’s game against the Cowboys. Jensen partially tore multiple ligaments in his knee, including his ACL, at the start of training camp. Absolutely insane recovery," said Carmen Vitali.

A huge news dump for the Buccaneers ahead of tonight's game.

If the Bucs win tonight's game they'll advance to face the 49ers in San Francisco next Sunday.