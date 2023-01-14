Buccaneers Reportedly Make Decision On Todd Bowles' Future With Team

As uncertainty continues to swirl around whether the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will have quarterback Tom Brady back in 2023, the franchise has reportedly made one decision about next season.

Todd Bowles will be back for his second year as head coach.

Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reported Saturday that, regardless of the outcome in Monday's Wild Card matchup between the Bucs and Dallas Cowboys, the team plans to retain Bowles for the 2023 season.

Bowles, 59, was promoted from defensive coordinator to head coach after Bruce Arians stepped down last March and moved to a front office position.

Bowles led the Bucs to an NFC South title and postseason berth, but not exactly in convincing fashion. The team finished the season 8-9, marking Brady's first career regular season with a losing record.

Stroud notes that the Bucs' ownership group has never fired a head coach after one year on the job. Bowles previously coached the New York Jets from 2015-2017, going 24-40 across those three seasons.

The bigger question for the Bucs will be whether Bowles is coaching Brady next season. Brady is slated to become an unrestricted free agent following this year.

There has been speculation that Brady will look to change teams once again this offseason, with the Las Vegas Raiders, Miami Dolphins and even a return to the New England Patriots being thrown out as possible destinations.

The 45-year-old could also retire. He announced that he was walking away from football last February before famously reversing that decision a few weeks later.

Before any of that plays out, however, the focus of Bowles and Brady will be on beating the Cowboys on Monday night. The Cowboys, 12-5, are currently favored by 2.5 points, per DraftKings.