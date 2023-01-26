Buffalo Bills Reportedly Making Significant Staff Change

This weekend, and for the second season in a row, the Buffalo Bills will be watching the AFC title game from the couch.

Buffalo was defeated 27-10 by Cincinnati in the divisional round on Sunday, officially setting the stage for a Bengals-Chiefs AFC Championship rematch from a year ago.

Now, just days after another crushing playoff loss, Buffalo has reportedly let go of a longtime defensive assistant.

According to ESPN's Alaina Getzenberg, the Bills have fired safeties coach Jim Salgado.

Salgado was one of the longest-tenured members on Sean McDermott's staff before his firing today.

First joining the Bills as a defensive assistant in 2017, Salgado moved up to nickelbacks coach ahead of Buffalo's 2020 campaign.

Then, in 2022, Salgado transitioned into the role of safeties coach. Unfortunately, several injuries to Buffalo's secondary this season likely made Salgado's job more difficult than it would've been in years past.

Two former Pro Bowl safeties, Jordan Poyer and Micah Hyde, missed significant time in 2022. Hyde was diagnosed with a season-ending neck injury early in the season, while Poyer missed five games with multiple ailments.

While staff changes following a devastating postseason loss aren't uncommon, some Bills' fans appear puzzled by today's move.

"This is weak. We lost an all pro for the year and had another playing through a slew of injuries," Rob said.

"Was this really appropriate? Bills dealt with a lot of injuries this year, all the way back to when Micah Hyde got hurt," Kevin wrote.

What do you think about Buffalo's decision?