Buffalo Bills Schedule 2022

Here's the Buffalo Bills' football schedule with a full list of their 2022 opponents, game locations, game times, TV channels and updated results throughout the season.

Buffalo Bills 2022 Schedule

Week 1

Thurs., Sept. 8 — Buffalo Bills at Los Angeles Rams (SoFi Stadium), 8:20 p.m. ET on NBC (Thursday Night Football)

Final Score: Bills 31, Rams 10

Week 2

Mon., Sept. 19 — Buffalo Bills vs. Tennessee Titans (Highmark Stadium), 7:15 p.m. ET on ESPN (Monday Night Football)

Final Score: Bills 41, Titans 7

Week 3

Sun., Sept. 25 — Buffalo Bills at Miami Dolphins (Hard Rock Stadium), 1 p.m. ET on CBS

Final Score: Dolphins 21, Bills 19

Week 4

Sun., Oct. 2 — Buffalo Bills at Baltimore Ravens (M&T Bank Stadium), 1 p.m. ET on CBS

Final Score: Bills 23, Ravens 20

Week 5

Sun., Oct. 9 — Buffalo Bills vs. Pittsburgh Steelers (Highmark Stadium), 1 p.m. ET on CBS

Final Score: Bills 38, Steelers 3

Week 6

Sun., Oct. 16 — Buffalo Bills at Kansas City Chiefs (Arrowhead Stadium), 4:25 p.m. ET on CBS

Final Score: Bills 24, Chiefs 20

Week 7

BYE

Week 8

Sun., Oct. 30 — Buffalo Bills vs. Green Bay Packers (Highmark Stadium), 8:20 p.m. ET on NBC (Sunday Night Football)

Final Score: Bills 27, Packers 17

Week 9

Sun., Nov. 6 — Buffalo Bills at New York Jets (MetLife Stadium), 1 p.m. ET on CBS

Final Score: Jets 20, Bills 17

Week 10

Sun., Nov. 13 — Buffalo Bills vs. Minnesota Vikings (Highmark Stadium), 1 p.m. ET on FOX

Final Score: Vikings 33, Bills 30 (OT)

Week 11

Sun., Nov. 20 — Buffalo Bills vs. Cleveland Browns (Ford Field)*, 1 p.m. ET on CBS

Final Score: Bills 31, Browns 23

Week 12 (Thanksgiving)

Thurs., Nov. 24— Buffalo Bills at Detroit Lions (Ford Field), 12:30 a.m. ET on CBS

Final Score: Bills 28, Lions 25

Week 13

Thurs., Dec. 1 — Buffalo Bills at New England Patriots (Gillette Stadium), 8:15 p.m. ET on Amazon Prime Video (Thursday Night Football)

Final Score: Bills 24, Patriots 10

Week 14

Sun., Dec. 11 — Buffalo Bills vs. New York Jets (Highmark Stadium), 1 p.m. ET on CBS

Week 15

Sat., Dec. 17/Sun., Dec. 18 — Buffalo Bills vs. Miami Dolphins (Highmark Stadium), TBD

Week 16 (Christmas Eve)

Sat., Dec. 24 — Buffalo Bills at Chicago Bears (Soldier Field), 1 p.m. ET on CBS

Week 17

Mon., Jan. 2 — Buffalo Bills at Cincinnati Bengals (Paycor Stadium), 8:30 p.m. ET on ESPN/ABC (Monday Night Football)

Week 18

Sun., Jan. 8 — Buffalo Bills vs. New England Patriots (Highmark Stadium), TBD

Note: Date, time and TV subject to change. *Week 11 game was relocated from Highmark Stadium to Ford Field due to a snow storm that hit the Buffalo area earlier that week.

Buffalo Bills 2021 Schedule

Week 1

Sun., Sept. 12 — Buffalo Bills vs. Pittsburgh Steelers (Heinz Field), 1 p.m. ET on CBS

Final Score: Steelers 23, Bills 16

Week 2

Sun., Sept. 19 — Buffalo Bills at Miami Dolphins (Hard Rock Stadium), 1 p.m. ET on FOX

Final Score: Bills 35, Dolphins 0

Week 3

Sun., Sept. 26 — Buffalo Bills vs. Washington Football Team (Highmark Stadium), 1 p.m. ET on FOX

Final Score: Bills 43, Washington 21

Week 4

Sun., Oct. 3 — Buffalo Bills vs. Houston Texans (Highmark Stadium), 1 p.m. ET on CBS

Final Score: Bills 40, Texans 0

Week 5

Sun., Oct. 10— Buffalo Bills at Kansas City Chiefs (Arrowhead Stadium), 8:20 p.m. ET on NBC (Sunday Night Football)

Final Score: Bills 38, Chiefs 20

Week 6

Mon., Oct. 18 — Buffalo Bills at Tennessee Titans (Nissan Stadium), 8:15 p.m. ET on ESPN (Monday Night Football)

Final Score: Titans 34, Bills 31

Week 7

BYE

Week 8

Sun., Oct. 31 — Buffalo Bills vs. Miami Dolphins (Highmark Stadium), 1 p.m. ET on CBS

Final Score: Bills 26, Dolphins 11

Week 9

Sun., Nov. 7 — Buffalo Bills at Jacksonville Jaguars (TIAA Bank Field), 1 p.m. ET on CBS

Final Score: Jaguars 9, Bills 6

Week 10

Sun., Nov. 14 — Buffalo Bills at New York Jets (MetLife Stadium), 1 p.m. ET on CBS

Final Score: Bills 45, Jets 17

Week 11

Sun., Nov. 21 — Buffalo Bills vs. Indianapolis Colts (Highmark Stadium), 1 p.m. ET on CBS

Final Score: Colts 41, Bills 15

Week 12 (Thanksgiving)

Thurs., Nov. 25 — Buffalo Bills at New Orleans Saints (Caesars Superdome), 8:20 p.m. ET on NBC (Thursday Night Football)

Final Score: Bills 31, Saints 6

Week 13

Mon., Dec. 6— Buffalo Bills vs. New England Patriots (Highmark Stadium), 8:15 p.m. ET on ESPN (Monday Night Football)

Final Score: Patriots 14, Bills 10

Week 14

Sun., Dec. 12 — Buffalo Bills at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (Raymond James Stadium), 4:25 p.m. ET on CBS

Final Score: Buccaneers 33, Bills 27 (OT)

Week 15

Sun., Dec. 19 — Buffalo Bills vs. Carolina Panthers (Highmark Stadium), 1 p.m. ET on FOX

Final Score: Bills 31, Panthers 14

Week 16

Sun., Dec. 26 — Buffalo Bills at New England Patriots (Gillette Stadium), 1 p.m. ET on CBS

Final Score: Bills 33, Patriots 21

Week 17

Sun., Jan. 2 — Buffalo Bills vs. Atlanta Falcons (Highmark Stadium), 1 p.m. ET on FOX

Final Score: Bills 29, Falcons 15

Week 18

Sun., Jan. 9 — Buffalo Bills vs. New York Jets (Highmark Stadium), 4:25 p.m. ET on CBS

Final Score: Bills 27, Jets 10

AFC Wild Card

Sat., Jan. 15 — Buffalo Bills vs. New England Patriots (Highmark Stadium), 8:15 p.m. ET on CBS

Final Score: Bills 47, Patriots 17

AFC Divisional

Sun., Jan. 23 — Buffalo Bills at Kansas City Chiefs (Arrowhead Stadium), 6:30 p.m. ET on CBS

Final Score: Bills 42, Chiefs 36 (OT)

Buffalo Bills 2020 Schedule Recap

Week 1

Sun., Sept. 13 — Buffalo Bills vs. New York Jets (Bills Stadium), 1 p.m. ET on CBS

Final Score: Bills 27, Jets 17

Week 2

Sun., Sept. 20 — Buffalo Bills at Miami Dolphins (Hard Rock Stadium), 1 p.m. ET on CBS

Final Score: Bills 31, Dolphins 28

Week 3

Sun., Sept. 27 — Buffalo Bills vs. Los Angeles Rams (Bills Stadium), 1 p.m. ET on FOX

Final Score: Bills 35, Rams 32

Week 4

Sun., Oct. 4 — Buffalo Bills at Las Vegas Raiders (Allegiant Stadium), 4:25 p.m. ET on CBS

Final Score: Bills 30, Raiders 23

Week 5

Tues., Oct. 13 — Buffalo Bills at Tennessee Titans (Nissan Stadium), 7 p.m. ET on CBS

Final Score: Titans 42, Bills 16

Week 6

Mon., Oct. 19 — Buffalo Bills vs. Kansas City Chiefs (Bills Stadium), 5 p.m. ET on FOX/NFL Network/Amazon Prime

Final Score: Chiefs 26, Bills 17

Week 7

Sun., Oct. 25 — Buffalo Bills at New York Jets (MetLife Stadium), 1 p.m. ET on CBS

Final Score: Bills 18, Jets 10

Week 8

Sun., Nov. 1 — Buffalo Bills vs. New England Patriots (Bills Stadium), 1 p.m. ET on CBS

Final Score: Bills 24, Patriots 21

Week 9

Sun., Nov. 8 — Buffalo Bills vs. Seattle Seahawks (Bills Stadium), 1 p.m. ET on FOX

Final Score: Bills 44, Seahawks 34

Week 10

Sun., Nov. 15 — Buffalo Bills at Arizona Cardinals (State Farm Stadium), 4:05 p.m. ET on CBS

Final Score: Cardinals 32, Bills 30

Week 11

BYE

Week 12

Sun., Nov. 29 — Buffalo Bills vs. Los Angeles Chargers (Bills Stadium), 1 p.m. ET on CBS

Final Score: Bills 27, Chargers 17

Week 13

Mon., Dec. 7 — Buffalo Bills at San Francisco 49ers (State Farm Stadium), 8:15 p.m. ET on ESPN (Monday Night Football)

Final Score: Bills 34, 49ers 24

Week 14

Sun., Dec. 13 — Buffalo Bills vs. Pittsburgh Steelers (Bills Stadium), 8:20 p.m. ET on NBC (Sunday Night Football)

Final Score: Bills 26, Steelers 15

Week 15

Sat., Dec. 19 — Buffalo Bills at Denver Broncos (Empower Field at Mile High), 4:30 p.m. ET on NFL Network

Final Score: Bills 48, Broncos 19

Week 16

Mon., Dec. 28 — Buffalo Bills at New England Patriots (Gillette Stadium), 8:15 p.m. ET on ESPN (Monday Night Football)

Final Score: Bills 38, Patriots 9

Week 17

Sun., Jan. 3 — Buffalo Bills vs. Miami Dolphins (Bills Stadium), 1 p.m. ET on CBS

Final Score: Bills 56, Dolphins 26

AFC Wild Card Round

Sat., Jan. 9 — Buffalo Bills vs. Indianapolis Colts (Bills Stadium), 1:05 p.m. ET on CBS

Final Score: Bills 27, Colts 24

AFC Divisional Round

Sat., Jan. 16 — Buffalo Bills vs. Baltimore Ravens (Bills Stadium), 8:15 p.m. ET on NBC

Final Score: Bills 17, Ravens 3

AFC Championship Game

Sun., Jan. 24 — Buffalo Bills at Kansas City Chiefs (Arrowhead Stadium), 6:40 p.m. ET on CBS

Final Score: Chiefs 38, Bills 24

Buffalo Bills 2019 Schedule Recap

Week 1

Sun., Sept. 8 — Buffalo Bills at New York Jets (MetLife Stadium), 1 p.m. ET on CBS

Final Score: Bills 17, Jets 16

Week 2

Sun., Sept. 15 — Buffalo Bills at New York Giants (MetLife Stadium), 1 p.m. ET on CBS

Final Score: Bills 28, Giants 14

Week 3

Sun., Sept. 22 — Cincinnati Bengals vs. Buffalo Bills (New Era Field), 1 p.m. ET on CBS

Final Score: Bills 21, Bengals 17

Week 4

Sun., Sept. 29 — New England Patriots vs. Buffalo Bills (New Era Field), 1 p.m. ET on CBS

Final Score: Patriots 16, Bills 10

Week 5

Sun., Oct. 6 — Buffalo Bills at Tennessee Titans (Nissan Stadium), 1 p.m. ET on CBS

Final Score: Bills 14, Titans 7

Week 6

BYE

Week 7

Sun., Oct. 20 — Miami Dolphins vs. Buffalo Bills (New Era Field), 1 p.m. ET on CBS

Final Score: Bills 31, Dolphins 21

Week 8

Sun., Oct. 27 — Philadelphia Eagles vs. Buffalo Bills (New Era Field), 1 p.m. ET on FOX

Final Score: Eagles 31, Bills 13

Week 9

Sun., Nov. 3 — Washington Redskins vs. Buffalo Bills (New Era Field), 1 p.m. ET on FOX

Final Score: Bills 24, Redskins 9

Week 10

Sun., Nov. 10 — Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns (FirstEnergy Stadium), 1 p.m. ET on CBS

Final Score: Browns 19, Bills 16

Week 11

Sun., Nov. 17 — Buffalo Bills at Miami Dolphins (Hard Rock Stadium), 1 p.m. ET on CBS

Final Score: Bills 37, Dolphins 20

Week 12

Sun, Nov. 24 — Denver Broncos vs. Buffalo Bills (New Era Field), 1 p.m. ET on CBS

Final Score: Bills 20, Broncos 3

Week 13 (Thanksgiving)

Thurs., Nov. 28 — Buffalo Bills at Dallas Cowboys (AT&T Stadium), 4:30 p.m. ET on CBS

Final Score: Bills 26, Cowboys 15

Week 14

Sun., Dec. 8 — Baltimore Ravens vs. Buffalo Bills (New Era Field), 1 p.m. ET on CBS

Final Score: Ravens 24, Bills 17

Week 15

Sun., Dec. 15 — Buffalo Bills at Pittsburgh Steelers (Heinz Field), 8:20 p.m. ET on NBC (Sunday Night Football)

Final Score: Bills 17, Steelers 10

Week 16

Sat., Dec. 21 — Buffalo Bills at New England Patriots (Gillette Stadium), 4:30 p.m. ET on NFL Network

Final Score: Patriots 24, Bills 17

Week 17

Sun., Dec. 29 — New York Jets vs. Buffalo Bills (New Era Field), 1 p.m. ET on CBS

Final Score: Jets 13, Bills 6

AFC Wild Card Round

Sat., Jan. 4 — Buffalo Bills at Houston Texans (NRG Stadium), 4:35 p.m. ET on ESPN/ABC

Final Score: Texans 22, Bills 19 (OT)

Buffalo Bills 2018 Schedule Recap