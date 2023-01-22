Buffalo Bills vs. Cincinnati Bengals, live stream, TV channel, time, how to watch NFL Playoffs

The Buffalo Bills will host the Cincinnati Bengals in a highly-anticipated game in the Divisional Round of the 2023 NFL playoffs on Sunday afternoon.

Both teams come into the game with momentum, as the Bengals (12-4) finished first in the AFC North and are looking to punch their ticket to the conference championship for the second consecutive year. The Bills (13-3) won the AFC East, last earning a spot in the AFC title game in 2020. The winner of this game will face the Kansas City Chiefs in next week's 2023 AFC Championship Game.

This will be a great Sunday of NFL Playoff football, don't miss a beat, and tune in today. Here is everything you need to know to watch and stream the game.

Buffalo Bills vs. Cincinnati Bengals

When: Sunday, Jan. 22

Sunday, Jan. 22 Time: 3:00 p.m. ET

3:00 p.m. ET TV Channel: CBS

CBS Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)

How to watch the NFL throughout the Playoffs

fuboTV has complete local NFL coverage (CBS, FOX, ESPN), plus NFL Network and NFL Network RedZone. FuboTV includes every network you need to watch every NFL game in your market.

fuboTV is available on your phone, tablet, desktop, TV, and connected TV Devices including Roku. Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV plus many more.