Arizona Cardinals Rule 4 Players Out Of Week 6 Game vs. Seahawks

The Arizona Cardinals will be shorthanded when they face the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday.

The running back room, in particular, has been hit hard by injuries.

The Cardinals announced Friday that running back James Conner, running back Darrel Williams, cornerback Trayvon Mullens and kicker Matt Prater will all miss the Week 6 matchup.

Conner and Williams both left the Cardinals' loss to the Eagles with injuries last week. Conner hurt his ribs and Williams is dealing with a knee injury. Eno Benjamin is expected to start in their absence.

Mullen, who is nursing a hamstring injury, has played in just two games this season.

Prater could be the most consequential absence. The 16-year veteran will miss his second straight contest due to a right hip injury.

The Cardinals will turn to Matt Ammendola in Prater's absence. Last week, in his first game as a Cardinal, Ammendola missed a 43-yard field goal that would have tied the game late in the fourth quarter. Ammendola, who also played in two games with the Kansas City Chiefs, has missed two field goals and an extra point this season.