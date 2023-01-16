Chargers' Joey Bosa Breaks Silence On His Inexcusable Behavior

Joey Bosa © Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Joey Bosa played a major factor in the Chargers' playoff loss to the Jaguars on Saturday night.

Bosa lost his cool on multiple occasions and was called for two costly unsportsmanlike conduct penalties.

Bosa finally broke silence on his behavior on Sunday. He explains that his injury was really bothering him throughout the game.

"I really,really do want to say some things. I need to be more accountable for my actions...it's a heated game I'm hurting out there I'm playing on half a leg," he said."

Injury or not, Joey Bosa can't cost his team at so many critical moments. He's too good to be making dumb mistakes.

The unfortunate thing is Bosa and the Chargers will have to think about Saturday night's game for the entire offseason.

Hopefully Bosa learns his lesson by next season.