Chargers Quarterback Justin Herbert Underwent Surgery This Week

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert underwent surgery to repair a torn labrum in his left shoulder, his non-throwing shoulder, on Wednesday, the team announced on Sunday.

He is expected to be cleared for offseason activities this spring.

While he recovers, Herbert will no longer will be listed as an alternate for the 2023 Pro Bowl Games next Sunday.

Herbert is one of six Chargers players who are listed as Pro Bowl alternates, including running back Austin Ekeler, center Corey Linsley, long snapper Josh Harris, punter JK Scott and returner DeAndre Carter.

It’s not public knowledge how Herbert injured his shoulder, but he first got hurt ahead of the Chargers’ Week 18 matchup against the Denver Broncos. The quarterback was listed on the injury report that week but remained a full practice participant and started in the game, completing 25-of-37 passes for 273 yards and two touchdowns. He played a majority of the snaps before backup Chase Daniels took over in the 31–28 loss.

Herbert didn't miss any time due to the injury and isn't expected to miss any time next season because of it, either.