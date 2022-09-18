Chicago Bears vs. Green Bay Packers: 5 Most Memorable Moments in the Rivalry

The series between Chicago and Green Bay pits two of the oldest franchises in NFL history chicagobears.com

The NFL's oldest rivalry resumes when the Chicago Bears and Green Bay Packers meet on "Sunday Night Football." The two teams first played in 1921, and this series has produced many exciting moments since then. Here are the five most memorable.

5. Aaron Rodgers leads 21-point, fourth-quarter comeback

Green Bay Packers 24, Chicago Bears 23

Sept. 9, 2018 — Green Bay, Wis.

The two teams opened the season on "Sunday Night Football," and the Bears jumped out to a 20-0 third-quarter lead. Then the Packers' offense began to click in the fourth quarter, and Aaron Rodgers threw three touchdown strikes in the final period, including a 75-yard pass that Randall Cobb caught midfield and took to the house to put the team ahead for good with a little over two minutes to play.

4. Charles Martin body slams Jim McMahon

Chicago Bears 12, Green Bay Packers 10

Nov. 23, 1986 — Chicago

There are many reasons to point to why the 1980s Bears never became a dynasty, and one of them is Green Bay Packers defensive end Charles Martin. During a loss to the Bears, Martin ran up behind Jim McMahon after he had thrown an interception and body-slammed him. The hit reinjured McMahon's shoulder so badly that he was out for the remainder of the season, and Chicago's hope for back-to-back Super Bowls ended with a loss to Washington in the divisional round. Martin was ejected and then suspended for two games, the first multi-game suspension for an on-field incident in NFL history.

3. Bears end Lombardi's Packers' three-peat hopes

Chicago Bears 26, Green Bay Packers 7

Nov. 17, 1963 — Chicago

Vince Lombardi's Packers had won back-to-back NFL titles and nearly returned in 1963 had Paul Hornung not been suspended for a year for betting on NFL games and consorting with undesirable people. However, Bears defensive coach George Allen had developed a zone defense that overwhelmed offenses and only gave up a then-NFL record 144 points. Chicago shut down Green Bay 10-3 in the season opener, and the two met again in November with the lead in the NFL Western Conference on the line. The Bears stymied the Packers again to complete the sweep and hand Green Bay its only two losses of the season. Chicago went on to win the Western Conference by a half-game thanks to those wins and beat the Giants in the NFL Championship. The Packers, of course, did eventually win three in a row from 1965-67.

2. The NFC Championship

Green Bay Packers 21, Chicago Bears 14

Jan. 23, 2011 — Chicago

Green Bay had to beat Chicago in the last game of the season to edge past the Giants and Buccaneers for the sixth seed in the playoffs, while the Bears won the NFC North. When the two teams met three weeks later for the conference title, the Packers were playing their best football, having dispatched both the Eagles and Falcons on the road. In this game, Green Bay never trailed and defensive tackle B.J. Raji sealed the win by intercepting Caleb Hanie's pass and returning it 18 yards for a touchdown that he punctuated with a funny dance.

1. The Fridge scores his first touchdown

Chicago Bears 23, Green Bay Packers 7

Oct. 21, 1985 — Chicago

Rookie defensive tackle William "Refrigerator" Perry became a household name during the '85 Bears Super Bowl run. The cult phenomenon began in the second quarter in this "Monday Night Football"game against the Packers when head coach Mike Ditka sent him in as a running back on a goal-line play. The Fridge became the first player weighing over 300 pounds to score a touchdown and would make it into the end zone three more times that season.

— Written by Aaron Tallent, who is part of the Athlon Contributor Network. Tallent is a writer whose articles have appeared in The Sweet Science, FOX Sports' Outkick the Coverage, Liberty Island and The Washington Post. Follow him on Twitter at @AaronTallent.