Chiefs Announce 2 Roster Moves Following Sunday's Game

The Kansas City Chiefs are officially Super Bowl bound after defeating the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20 in the AFC Championship Game last night.

A last-second field goal was all that separated the two teams on the evening, but Patrick Mahomes' squad came through in the clutch and advanced to their third Super Bowl in the past four seasons.

Ahead of their upcoming clash for the Lombardi Trophy, Kansas City has made a series of roster moves this Monday.

According to ESPN's Field Yates, the Chiefs have signed wide receiver Jerrion Ealy to their practice squad and released kicker Matthew Wright from their practice squad.

Ealy, an undrafted rookie this past season, was initially signed to Kansas City's practice squad in August. After serving a six-game suspension to open his 2022 campaign with the Chiefs, Ealy remained on the practice squad and did not appear in a regular season contest.

The other player noted in Kansas City's roster moves this Monday was Matthew Wright.

Appearing in six games this season, Wright bounced around between Pittsburgh and Kansas City and actually kicked for both teams during regular season action in 2022.

He served as the Steelers' placekicker for four games when usual kicker Chris Boswell went down with injury, and he did the same in two Chiefs' games this year while Harrison Butker was unavailable.

We'll be on the lookout for any additional roster moves made by the Chiefs in the days leading up to Super Bowl LVII.