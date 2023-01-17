Chiefs Announce Significant Roster Update Ahead Of Divisional Round

© Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

This past Sunday, the Kansas City Chiefs learned that they'd be taking on the Jacksonville Jaguars in the Divisional Round of the AFC Playoffs.

On Tuesday and in preparation for that matchup this weekend, the Chiefs are adding a former first-round pick back into the fold.

According to NFL insider Ari Meirov, Kansas City is designating tailback Clyde Edwards-Helaire to return from injured reserve. He's reportedly set to join the Chiefs for their practice today.

Edwards-Helaire suffered an ankle injury in Kansas City's Week 11 win over the Chargers.

Before his stint on injured reserve, the former 32nd overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft had tallied 71 attempts for 302 yards and three rushing touchdowns this season. He caught 17 of 23 targets out of the backfield, as well, adding 151 receiving yards and three more touchdowns as a pass-catching threat.

Even with Kansas City's designation of Edwards-Helaire today, he's not necessarily a 'lock' to play this weekend against Jacksonville.

The Chiefs' decision to pull Edwards-Helaire off of injured reserve this Tuesday simply means that Kansas City will have 21 days to activate him to their 53-man roster. If not, he'll be sent back to the injured reserve and will be forced to stay there for the rest of the season.

Kickoff between Jacksonville and Kansas City is set for 4:30 p.m. ET this Saturday. Expect more clarity on Edwards-Helaire's status by then.