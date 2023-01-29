Chiefs Announce Travis Kelce's Official Status For AFC Championship

The Kansas City Chiefs can take a sigh of relief. Their leading receiver is officially active for the AFC Championship.

After being stamped as a game-time decision, the Chiefs officially announced that Travis Kelce will play against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday.

The Chiefs' tight end was deemed questionable to play on Friday after suffering from back spasms.

"The very last play in practice on Friday, his back locked up and they had to give him an anti-inflammatory on Friday, Saturday and [Sunday] morning," Fox's Jay Glazer said earlier Sunday. "They still don't know if he can go."

Kelce leads Kansas City in both regular-season and postseason receiving yards. He's caught for 98 yards in the Chiefs' sole postseason matchup thus far, a 27-20 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars in the divisional round.

During the regular season, Kelce posted 1,338 receiving yards and 12 touchdowns, averaging 78.7 yards per game. His 110 receptions were also a team high by over 30 catches.

Kelce's presence will be huge for a beaten up Patrick Mahomes, who will rely on his receiving corps extra as his mobility will likely be limited with a high ankle sprain.

AthlonSports predicts a close 27-24 game, with Joe Burrow and the Bengals prevailing over the Chiefs for the fourth consecutive time.

The AFC Championship kicks off at 6:30 p.m. ET.