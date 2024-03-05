Skip to main content

Chiefs' Classy Message for Jason Kelce Went Viral Following His Retirement Announcement

Jason Kelce, who played all 13 seasons of his NFL career for the Philadelphia Eagles, received congratulations from an unexpected source upon announcing his retirement.

Kelce, 36, announced his retirement in a teary-eyed press conference on Monday. His brother Travis, mother Donna and wife Kylie were all in attendance. 

"Stepping on the field was the most alive and free I had ever felt," Kelce said during his 45-minute speech. "There was a visceral feeling with football, unlike any sport. The hairs on my arms would stand up. I could hit somebody, run around like a crazed lunatic and then get told, 'Good job.' I love football."

It was fairly obvious Jason was going to retire when he showed up to Chiefs playoffs games rocking their team's attire last season. Obviously he wanted to support his brother Travis, but it seemed to go a step further than family support. 

The Chiefs, as a result, congratulated Jason on a great NFL career in a rare showing of support for another team's player. 

"You never played for us, but you're still family. The game is going to miss you @JasonKelce," the Chiefs posted. "Congratulations on a legendary career!"

Eagles center Jason Kelce fought tears during his retirement announcement on Monday.

Jason's legacy will not soon be forgotten, and he's certainly not going away anytime soon. 

The Kelce brothers' New Heights podcast is booming, and Jason will now have more time to pay attention to it. 

