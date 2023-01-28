Chiefs Make Noteworthy Roster Move Following Travis Kelce Injury

Despite practicing in full capacity all week, Chiefs' tight end Travis Kelce was a surprise listing on Kansas City's injury report this Friday.

According to CBS broadcaster Jim Nantz, Kelce reportedly tweaked his back in the final moments of practice yesterday. The new ailment has left him questionable for Sunday's monumental AFC title game rematch with Cincinnati.

Now just one day before conference championship Sunday, the Chiefs have announced a series of roster updates. One specific move, though, is causing fans to wonder about Kelce's availability tomorrow.

According to NFL reporter Dov Kleiman, Kansas City has elevated tight end Jody Fortson from injured reserve. The team also signed La'Mical Perine to the practice squad.

Fortson, 27, was a limited contributor to the Chiefs' offense this season before landing on injured reserve on December 23rd.

Taking a backseat to Kelce and second-year tight end Noah Gray, Fortson caught just 9 passes in 2022 for 108 yards. He did find the end zone twice, however.

Should Kelce's injury keep him out of tomorrow's game or limit his workload against Cincinnati, expect Gray, Fortson and Blake Bell to see some additional targets.

Here's what some fans are saying about Kansas City's roster moves on Saturday.

"They're pitching the 'hey Bengals, maybe Kelce isn't playing tomorrow' schtick hard this week haha," Joe said.

"Is kelce not playing?" wrote another Twitter user.

Expect more clarity on Kelce's status as game time approaches. Chiefs-Bengals is set to kick off at 6:30 p.m. ET tomorrow on CBS.