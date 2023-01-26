Christian McCaffrey Shares Major Injury Update For NFC Championship

San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey is sitting out of the team's practice again on Thursday.

McCaffrey suffered a calf contusion in the 49ers' divisional-round victory over the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday. He was deemed day-to-day and has not practiced since.

But that doesn't mean he won't play in the NFC Championship Game on Sunday.

McCaffrey said there is a "zero" percent chance he sits out of the conference championship against the Philadelphia Eagles, according to Omar Ruiz of NFL Network.

McCaffrey has become an integral part of the 49ers' ground game since being acquired from the Carolina Panthers in a midseason trade. This postseason, he's rushed for 154 yards and one touchdown. He also caught eight passes for 39 yards and another touchdown.

Following the divisonal round, McCaffrey confirmed his calf discomfort but downplayed its severity.

"I was fighting but made it through," McCaffrey said. "Nothing bad, all good."

Other important weapons, running back Elijah Mitchell (groin), wide receiver Deebo Samuel (ankle) and defensive end Charles Omenihu (oblique) are also rehabbing injuries. Mitchell was also sidelined at practice on Thursday, while Samuel and Omenihu were limited.

Coach Kyle Shanahan expects them all to suit up on Sunday, when the NFC Championship kicks off at 3 p.m. ET.