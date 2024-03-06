Ciara Posts Reaction To Russell Wilson's Broncos Release

Earlier this week, Russell Wilson was informed of his release from the Denver Broncos after two seasons.

Wilson was brought on as the Broncos' franchise quarterback before the 2022 season, but things never really panned out for the former Seahawks QB. He was benched for the final two games of the 2023 season, indicating the inevitable.

Wilson took to Instagram with his response to the news.

“Over these last two years, you have welcoming my family and me with open arms and have embraced us as members of the Denver community,” he wrote. “This city will always hold a special place in my heart. Our family grew here, we made countless memories and friendships, and formed relationships that will last a lifetime.”

“Tough times don’t last, but tough people do," he continued. "God’s got me. I am excited for what’s next.”

Wilson's wife, Ciara, took to the comment section with a heartfelt response to this statement.

"One of One! My greatest inspiration! I love you #3 #Grateful!" the pop music star wrote.

Wilson signed a five-year, $242.6 million contract with the Broncos prior to the 2022 season. With his release, Denver takes on a record-shattering $85 million in dead money.

Wilson and Ciara have been married since 2016. Since then, they've welcomed three children.