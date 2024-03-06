Skip to main content

Ciara Posts Reaction To Russell Wilson's Broncos Release

In this story:

Denver Broncos
Denver Broncos
NFL

Earlier this week, Russell Wilson was informed of his release from the Denver Broncos after two seasons.

Wilson was brought on as the Broncos' franchise quarterback before the 2022 season, but things never really panned out for the former Seahawks QB. He was benched for the final two games of the 2023 season, indicating the inevitable.

Wilson took to Instagram with his response to the news.

“Over these last two years, you have welcoming my family and me with open arms and have embraced us as members of the Denver community,” he wrote. “This city will always hold a special place in my heart. Our family grew here, we made countless memories and friendships, and formed relationships that will last a lifetime.”

“Tough times don’t last, but tough people do," he continued. "God’s got me. I am excited for what’s next.”

Wilson's wife, Ciara, took to the comment section with a heartfelt response to this statement.

"One of One! My greatest inspiration! I love you #3 #Grateful!" the pop music star wrote.

Wilson signed a five-year, $242.6 million contract with the Broncos prior to the 2022 season. With his release, Denver takes on a record-shattering $85 million in dead money.

Wilson and Ciara have been married since 2016. Since then, they've welcomed three children.

Follow Athlon Sports on YouTube
Need more sports to feed your inner fan? Visit Athlon Sports on YouTube and subscribe today!
Dec 22, 2024; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett (95) warms up before a game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium.
Article

Browns Star Makes His Daddy Proud

The Minnesota Vikings celebrate against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.
Article

Video Catches Vikings Coach's Strong Message to Players in Locker Room

Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles
Article

Bucs Coach Todd Bowles Faces Scrutiny

IMG_4032
Article

Aidan O’Connell says he can’t match Brock Purdy’s generosity at Christmas

Dec 21, 2024; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Russell Wilson (3) takes the field with teammates at Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium.
Article

Steelers Begin Fight to Hold Off Ravens in Tight AFC North Race

IMG_9958
Article

Cowboys to Draft Georgia Star to Pair with Micah?

Follow Athlon Sports on Google News
Stay updated with the most interesting sports stories, analysis, and breaking news for the NFL, NBA, college football, college basketball, and more! Tap the star to add us to your favorites on Google News to never miss a story.