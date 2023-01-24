Colin Cowherd Believes Broncos Have Reached Decision About Head Coaching Hire

The Denver Broncos' search for a head coach to replace the fired Nathaniel Hackett is still ongoing.

But one prominent media personality believes the team has decided who it wants to hire.

Colin Cowherd of Fox Sports said on his talk show Tuesday that he's been told the Broncos' front office and quarterback Russell Wilson all want to hire former New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton.

The question, Cowherd said, is whether or not Payton is interested in the job.

"I have been told the Broncos have made a decision," Cowherd said. "They want Sean Payton. Russell Wilson has told the Broncos owners he wants Sean Payton. Here's the dilemma. According to an NFL exec: 'Denver's got the best tradition. The new owners seem aggressive. They're willing to spend. But I think Russell Wilson is washed. And the last of draft capital holding them back. The defense is very good but Mahomes and Herbert aren't going anywhere in that division.'"

Cowherd's report comes on the same day that another report emerged from Denver radio host Benjamin Allbright suggesting that the Broncos are unlikely to hire Payton. Allbright tweeted that Payton doesn't have much of a market and that there's a "strong chance" he returns to his television role at Fox next season.

Allbright pointed to the fact that Payton hasn't been brought into Denver for a second interview as the basis for his theory that the team's search is moving in a different direction. The Broncos interviewed Payton in Los Angeles last week.

Payton and Harbaugh were originally thought to be the two primary candidates for the Broncos' opening. Now, it seems very possible that neither will be coaching the team next season. Harbaugh has made it clear that he plans to return to Michigan for a ninth season.

It could be that both Allbright and Cowherd are correct — that the Broncos are focusing elsewhere in their coaching search because Payton told the team he wasn't interested in coaching Russell Wilson. Wilson struggled this season after the Broncos acquired him via trade from the Seattle Seahawks and signed him to a five-year contract extension, completing a career-low 60.5 percent of his passes and throwing 11 interceptions to go along with 16 touchdowns.

Then again, the Broncos' new ownership might have balked at the idea of sending the New Orleans Saints a first-round draft pick — which would be necessary since he is still under contract with his former team — only to then pay Payton handsomely.

Payton has also interviewed with the Houston Texans and Carolina Panthers. The Arizona Cardinals have reportedly received permission to interview him, as well, but an interview has not materialized.

Other candidates in the Broncos' search include Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn, San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans, Los Angeles Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris and former Stanford head coach David Shaw.