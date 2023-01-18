Cowboys Starter Updates His Injury Status For 49ers Game

Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

A team's postseason success can often hinge on its depth chart. Following a grueling 18-game season, it's hardly a given for players to be able to withstand the playoffs.

With this in mind, the Cowboys' received a huge boost Wednesday. Jayron Kearse, who suffered an MCL sprain Monday against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, confirmed he'll be ready for the next round.

"Jayron Kearse was asked his chances of playing vs. San Francisco with his MCL sprain: '100%,' he said. He said this injury is easier to deal with than the sprain he had earlier in the year," tweeted ESPN's Todd Archer.

In a follow-up comment to Jon Machota of The Athletic, Kearse expounded on his motivation for the quick turnaround.

"We want to win it all. We’re craving a Super Bowl, that’s enough motivation for us."

All preliminary signs pointed to Kearse and Israel Mukuamu being available for Sunday's 49ers clash. Cowboys fans are still awaiting further word on Jason Peters, who's in danger of missing the game with a hip injury.

"Jason Peters’ status for the Niners a little more dicey than Jayron Kearse," Todd Archer tweeted. "He could need a couple of weeks with this hip injury suffered vs. Bucs. That means Tyler Smith, Connor McGovern continue as the left side of the line."